Jones has no complaints about crazy Championship schedule

Luton boss Graeme Jones wasn’t about to make any excuses for the crazy Championship schedule as his side approach their fifth game of the season this evening at Sheffield Wednesday.

Town will go on to play eight games in August, having made progress in the Carabao Cup, compared to a mere three next month, possibly four should they overcome Cardiff City in round two next Tuesday night.

It has led to a baptism of fire in the second tier of English football, with little time to work on things during training, but Jones said: “I don’t want to make excuses.

"Because I can talk about Middlesbrough, about Cardiff, West Brom, they’re a difficult opponent, they weren’t easy, but I don’t think about the schedule, I just think about the next game, who we’re facing.

“Lets be competitive again, lets see if we can improve again, and if we improve again, we’ll start taking more points.

“At the beginning, I asked us to be competitive in every single game, and we have been, we’ve been in every single game.

“We’re still finding out things, we’ve still got three new signings who haven’t started in a Championship fixture yet, Brendan Gallloway, Kazenga LuaLua, so we’re still working towards something.

“But as long as the improvement’s there, and then that improvement turns into points, then I’ll be happy.”

Jones also didn’t want to mention anything about the gulf in resources between Town and the majority of Championship sides they have found themselves up against so far this term.

The Baggies on Saturday were a case in point, with England international Jake Livermore in midfield, plus big money signings Kenneth Zohore and Charlie Austin to choose from up front.

The Hatters chief continued: “Not once have I talked about budgets and there’s a huge difference.

“There was a one goal difference in the game (against West Bromwich Albion) and I’ve got to praise the players for having the courage for example to play three against two in our own box.

“A newly-promoted team at home, and the players have done what I’ve asked them to do.

“They’ve done it with total commitment and great courage, and as long as we keep doing that going forward, this style of play will take us a lot further than different styles.”

Meanwhile, Luton have no concerns about their squad going into the game tonight, with Jones adding: “We’ve got a clean bill of health.

"We’ll have a training session and see if we are still in that situation at the end of it and take it from there.”