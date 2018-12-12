Jones: Hatters deserve to be in the top two

Hatters boss Nathan Jones believes his side are fully deserving of their place in the top two after reaching the League One automatic promotion places for the first time this season on Saturday.

With Sunderland’s match at Accrington called off on 75 minutes due to a waterlogged pitch, Luton leapfrogged the Black Cats into second courtesy of their 2-0 victory over Fleetwood Town at Kenilworth Road.

On the achievement, Jones said: “I’m delighted, because I think our play has deserved that.

“Apart from the first three games of the season, where as we’ve said, we keep repeating ourselves, we had a real tough start to the season, we’ve been in magnificent form and its been promotion form.

“We had one point after three games which would have meant in the last 18 we’ve taken 40.

“Now that’s a big haul, that’s a promotion haul.

“We’re not talking about it, we’re just in a very good position at the minute and we’re winning games and performances are very good and that’s the pleasing thing.

“We’re going to difficult places as we went to Bury last week and to do the job we did last week, I know we’re in a good place.

“We had to show different facets in terms of our defending, getting on to second balls, the swirling wind, no real fluency, sticky pitch, a bit of all those things.

“But we showed we have a different side to us and I’m very pleased with that.”

The Hatters are six points behind leaders Portsmouth, who were beaten 2-1 at Fratton Park by Charlton Athletic last night, and possess an increasingly realistic chance of securing back-to-back promotions this term.

On whether that has always been the goal, Jones said: “In house, we have certain targets of what we want to do, but at the minute, we’re in good form and lets leave it at that.

“What we won’t say is we want to do this, we want to be in the Champions League in four years or anything silly.

“What we’re doing, is we’re doing good work.

“We’re very equipped for this level to do well, we had a tough start as we keep saying, our first three games were away to Portsmouth, home to Sunderland, away to Peterborough, so we had a real good baptism for this level.

“But we found our feet, we’re in wonderful form, we’re a very attack-minded side, so I’m happy with where we are.

“How far that will take us and how much our ambition increases, or expectation increases, only time will tell.

“In League Two, we were recruiting to get equipped for this level and we are equipped for this level.

“How far that will take us, we don’t know.

“There are big sides in the division, big clubs, big budgets, a little bit more used this level and the level above.

“So we’ve got to make sure that we keep our feet on the ground and keep performing as we are.

“We believe we’re a good side, how good a side, time will tell.”