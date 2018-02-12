Jones: Hatters not guilty of over-celebrating

Hatters boss Nathan Jones didn’t think his team were guilty of over-celebrating during their 1-1 draw at Stevenage on Saturday.

With just five minutes remaining, striker James Collins stepped up to drive home his 14th goal of the season from the penalty spot after being fouled by Ronnie Henry.

He sprinted over to the hordes of travelling fans, removing his shirt in the process before engulfed by his jubilant team-mates.

However, just over 60 seconds later, the ball was in the back of the Town net as Danny Newton levelled from a corner, with the visitors not picking up the runner, but when asked if he thought his players had got caught up in the emotions of scoring the goal, Jones said: “Not really, if you over celebrate, then it kills the momentum of the game sometimes.

“It means something, it was a big goal, that should have been a big, big win for us.

“You’ve just got to see it out and then resettle and knuckle down and think ‘I’m going to win my headers, going to do the basics, I’m going to clear my lines and we’re not going to concede’, and that’s what we didn’t do.

“We’ve seen out games well. Exeter we had to, we’ve seen out plenty of 1-0s or 2-1s, or 2-0s, or whatever it’s been, it’s just we didn’t do that.”

On his over exuberance after scoring a first penalty since joining Luton in the summer, Collins added: “It was a bit of relief really, it wasn’t the prettiest of games, but for any striker, if you put your team 1-0 up in front of 2,000 away supporters, it’s brilliant.

“The emotions got the better of me, it was a bit of a silly thing to do when you go and concede two minutes later, but that’s football.

“We back ourselves to clear that, the lads got across me and managed to get a glance on it.

“I’ve turned round and it’s in the back of the net, so I don’t know how it’s gone in.

“But to concede that late on is frustrating in any game and especially in a game we wanted to come here and win.”