Jones: Hatters' retained list was a club decision

Luton boss Graeme Jones revealed that the retained list released last week had been a decision taken by the club.

Midfielder Alan McCormack was the biggest name to depart, the 35-year-old leaving after two years at Kenilworth Road where he played a crucial role both on and off the pitch in Town’s back-to-back promotions.

Luke Gambin, Aaron Jarvis, Jack Senior and Jack James were also let go, along with Connor Tomlinson, Drew Richardson and Toby Byron from the U18s.

On how the decision was reached, Jones said: “I’ve only seen Alan play live once and Alan was effective in the game that I’ve seen, but I would never, ever sign a player based on 75 minutes, or 80 minutes.

“It’s obviously the same with Alan, he comes into the same category as that.

“You can tell by his body shape that he’s a fantastic professional, but it was a club decision.

“I needed to take advice on that, from people like Mick Harford, those who had worked with the players.

"So the club decided that we weren’t going to retain Alan, along with the rest of the boys really."