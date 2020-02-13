Jones heaps praise on Town's 'incredible' character shown during Owls win

Hatters boss thought victory was a measurement of how far the club has come

Town chief Graeme Jones lavished praise on the character shown by his side in climbing off the bottom of the Championship when beating Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 at Kenilworth Road last night.

The Hatters produced an excellent first half display, leading through James Collins’ goal, while had they taken their other chances created, they could have been out of sight by the break.

However they couldn't add to their tally and were forced to dig in at times during the second period, keeping a first clean sheet since October to move seven points adrift of fourth bottom Stoke.

Jones said: "I’ve been pleased with the last five performances, really pleased, since Birmingham at home when I’ve seen us a little bit frightened to play, a little big affected.

"I said to them, never again, no matter what goes on, we’re going to perform, we’re going to play, going to have a touch, be ourselves.

"The lads have been magnificent. Do you know how much character that takes when you’re bottom of the league and everybody is writing you off?

"It’s incredible from the boys in that dressing room."

The Luton boss, who officially took over in the summer once Town had sealed promotion from League One last term, believed the win further highlighted just how far they have come in the last two years.

He continued: "Remember Luton Town were in League Two 20 months ago, just think about that jump.

"You’ve seen the players here, Sheffield Wednesday signed Connor Wickham and Josh Windass in the window, with the greatest respect.

"We’ve just beaten them 1-0 and earned the victory, it wasn’t luck, we were the better team.

"That’s how far we’ve come, sometimes you need to measure it and tonight is a good night to measure it.

“It was a good performance as well, lets assess the chances first half.

"I’ve got no stats, but lets say eight, really, really good opportunities, that pleases me, because that is a reflection of our work.

"If you’re opening up a team like Sheffield Wednesday that often, now maybe this time next year if we’re in the Championship, we’ll score three of them as we’ll have that little bit more belief.

"But James Collins is a great representation of the football club.

"If there’s one player who represents it it’s him, in terms of doesn’t know when he’s beaten, always gives everything he’s got, is optimistic under circumstances that don’t allow you to be optimistic, and he got his rewards tonight."