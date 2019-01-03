Jones hopeful Cornick will be fit for Wednesday

Hatters boss Nathan Jones is hopeful that attacker Harry Cornick will be fit for Saturday’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup.

The 23-year-old came on in the closing stages of Tuesday’s goalless draw against Barnsley, only to be immediately forced off after hurting his ankle in a challenge with a Tykes defender.

He was replaced by Luke Berry, as speaking afterwards, Jones said: “He just rolled his ankle and we didn’t think it was the type of game for the last seven, eight minutes, we could have someone limping around, because the margins were so small.

“We had to be right on, we made a change and hopefully he won’t be too serious and he’ll be back for the weekend.”

Cornick dropping to the bench for striker Danny Hylton was the only change that Jones made to his side from the 2-2 draw with Walsall on Saturday.

He admitted it was always in his mind to bring back the club’s leading scorer for the past two seasons in Hylton after a gruelling run of games that saw Luton play four times in just 11 days, adding: “It was always going to be that regardless of what Harry did, we thought we needed Danny’s physicality and experience up against arguably one of the best teams in the league.

“Harry’s played six or seven on the spin, big, massive shifts and he puts big shifts in, sprinting shifts.

“We knew that this schedule is absolutely crazy, you’re not going to produce the quality week in week out as we’ve seen over the Christmas period.

“We’ve remained unbeaten over the Christmas period, taken eight (points) from 12, but the fluency has not been there.

“It’s just been crazy, they think we’re robots, the league and what they do, so that’s the only frustrating thing.

“We’ve got a bit of respite now, we can enjoy a lovely day out at Hillsborough, before we go to the Stadium of Light for a massive game.”