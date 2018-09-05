Jones hopeful O'Kane and Grant are fit for Rovers

Hatters boss Nathan Jones is hopeful that both Eunan O’Kane and Jorge Grant are available for Saturday’s trip to Doncaster Rovers.

Both players had to come off during last night’s home clash against Brighton & Hove Albion U21s in the Checkatrade Trophy, with O’Kane replaced after 37 minutes and Grant, who notched the second goal, limping off late on.

Speaking about the issue with on-loan Leeds United midfielder O'Kane, Jones said: “He just felt his groin a little bit.

"It was a chance for him to get minutes so that he’s available for games, so once he started feeling that (we took him off).

"He put in a massive shift in the 37 minutes he was on, so we got a little bit and he was only probably going to do about 55 minutes anyway, so providing he hasn’t done anything, it would have been a productive one.

"It was good to see him out on Kenilworth because he’s had some minutes that he hasn’t had for a while being at Leeds, so it was a positive and we hope that it’s nothing too serious.”

Meanwhile, Grant had to hobble away with just four minutes remaining after appearing to injure himself when clearing a corner.

On him and Alan McCormack, who made way for Glen Rea with 10 to go, Jones added: “He’s (McCormack) fine. We would have liked to do them a little bit earlier, but it was in the balance.

"We wanted to get off the mark with a win, so we didn’t want to make too many changes and then hand the impetus to Brighton.

"We did it late on as we knew we had Glen to bring on there as with Alan, we didn’t want him going into his fatiguing zone and then to pull something so we lose him for a week or two.

"Jorge did something there, so it was just precautionary, he just kicked it wrong and opened up something, but he should be fine."