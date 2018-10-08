Jones hopeful over Lee injury

Hatters boss Nathan Jones is hopeful the injury which forced top scorer Elliot Lee off during the first half against Scunthorpe United on Saturday is nothing serious.

The 23-year-old had notched his fourth goal of the season in wonderful fashion, rifling a left-footed effort past Jack Alwnick from 20 yards to make it 2-1 on 26 minutes.

However, he then went off just before half time holding his hamstring and when asked for an update afterwards, Jones said: “We don’t know, we don’t think it was something serious and these neural injuries, things spasm and your hamstring tightens up a little bit.

“So we think it’s that, nothing’s popped, hopeful it wasn’t a tear or anything. Hopefully just a little bit of fatigue and how he’s worked as we’ve had three games in a week, sometimes it takes its toll, stiffens up.

“Hopefully with him and Dan Potts as he was exactly the same with his groin, hopefully he’ll be fine.”

Lee’s goal was his first in four games, and after scoring a number last term from the opposite flank, cutting in on to his right foot, he switched it up this time, going for power rather than curl.

Jones added: "Ironically, he hasn’t quite been finding the same type of quality when he steps from the left hand side on his right foot lately, but I was right behind it, a great strike, gave the keeper no chance, right in the corner.

"He has that quality, it was a bit disappointing that he had to come off, but I thought James Justin was absolutely magnificent when he came on and Jorge Grant in that attacking role.

"Again, we’ve got to kill that off earlier, or at least see it out 3-1, and it looks far more convincing.

"As it looks like that was a bit hairy and it probably was a bit hairy for about a minute and a half as I thought apart from that, we were very, very, very good value for our win."