Jones hopes Barnet win will 'shut a few people up'

Luton boss Nathan Jones felt that the 2-0 win over Barnet this evening has helped to ‘shut a few people up’ who questioned his title-chasing side.

Goals from Danny Hylton and James Collins saw Hatters end a run of five games without a win, Town only losing once with four draws in that time, and climb back to the summit, replacing non-playing Accrington Stanley.

With the game live on Sky, Jones was clearly annoyed with some of the pre-match comments made on the station, as speaking to the press afterwards, he said: “It was important because the media have really made a big thing about us not winning and getting draws and so on and so forth and I think we needed to shut a few people up and answer a few questions, and we did.

“It was all set up for us today to lose the game. Martin Allen coming back, live on Sky, but we were outstanding from start to finish.

"It’s not easy winning games here. They set up, they’re 4-4-1-1, they don’t play like that normally, but they do for us.

"I thought we were excellent from start to finish, we were brave and it could have been more.

“A couple of results sort of went for us (Wycombe drawing and Mansfield losing), but it was important that we answered a few people.

“I’ve watched Sky this afternoon, I’ve had to knock it off, because people are dissecting what we do.

“They haven’t watched the games, we’re a brave side, we get on it, we play, we develop players here, we do well.

“They should be lauding that, but they don’t as they can’t wait to shoot you down.

"That’s the nature of society today and the nature of the pundits on Sky, so it’s real big win for us, it really is.”