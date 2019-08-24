Jones hopes ex-factor works in Luton's favour at Barnsley

Luton boss Graeme Jones is hoping that Town’s ex-factor will play into their favour when travelling to Barnsley this afternoon.

The Hatters have eight former Tykes players in their ranks going into the game with Elliot Lee, Luke Berry, James Bree, Matty Pearson, Ryan Tunnicliffe, George Moncur, Martin Cranie and Jacob Butterfield all having stints at Oakwell earlier in their careers.

Barnsley themselves can call upon former Town duo Cameron McGeehan and Cauley Woodrow, as Jones said: I think it can work both ways.

“The only good thing is they’ve got familiarity with the set-up there and the audience and what were going to go and face.

“I always take these things into consideration, I didn’t know there was eight, but I assess every game on its own merits and the next games is Barnsley.

“We need to prepare well for Barnsley and make sure were competitive.”

One of those eight, Bree, who came through the ranks with the Tykes, said of Town’s hefty ex-Barnsley contingent: “I think you can look at it like that, but it’s just another game at the end of the day.

“Whether it motivates the lads a bit more going back to where they’ve played and fans that know them, it’s down to them.

“For myself and how the team look at it, we’ll just go there, it’s another game and try to get three points.”