Jones hopes new contract could help attract new players

Town boss Nathan Jones is hoping that by agreeing a new deal it could help in signing players during the transfer window, while ensuring those who attract interest, stay at the club.

The Luton chief put pen to paper on a four year contract to remain as Hatters manager earlier today and speaking to the press shortly after the news was announced, he said: “That’s why we wanted to get it out as soon as we could and we’ve really worked hard to push it through so it’s at the start of the transfer window.

“Because for me, it gives me stability and I know where I’m going to be.

"Then not only for the club, they know they’re going to have a manager here, but it also sends a message out to players and prospective players that we’re looking to bring in, or ones that are already here that could come under offer.

“I want to reiterate my commitment to the club because we ask players to do it when they are coming in, or players that are already here.

"If they see that the manager is committed to the cause, then it’s easier for them to buy in.

“So the club’s in a real good place and we want that feel good factor.”

On the timing of the announcement, Jones added: “It’s been going on since August and it’s just the timing of it that’s come out now.

"We’d have liked to have done it a lot earlier, but manager’s contracts are slightly more complicated than player ones, so there’s been a lot of things that have gone to and fro.

"But since the club offered the opportunity for me to extend my contract, I wanted to do that because I want to be here for a while.

"We believe we’re building something here and to do that, there needs to be stability and that starts with the board, the manager, right throughout.”