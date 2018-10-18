Jones hopes starlet Peck has a ‘wonderful’ career with Luton

Town chief Nathan Jones was fulsome in his praise of young midfielder Jake Peck after giving him his first team debut in the Checkatrade Trophy last week.

The teenager came off the bench for the closing minutes of the game, as he became the 14th academy graduate to be used in a competitive fixture by the Luton manager since arriving at Kenilworth Road in January 2016.

I hope to god that he has a wonderful career with us, because I’m delighted every time I see him. Nathan Jones

Boss Jones said: “I hope that kid has a long future with us as I love him, I absolutely love him.

“The character he’s shown and I think his ability gets overshadowed by his character sometimes, as he’s a fantastic young player and one we have real high hopes for.

“But the character he’s shown through a difficult time in his personal life is an absolute credit to him and I want him to play for Luton because those are the type that I want to go to war with.

“If I was a player and I saw the kid showing that type of character, I’d want him alongside me and I’ve got no qualms about that kid.

“I hope to god that he has a wonderful career with us, because I’m delighted every time I see him.”

>> The Hatters U18s team went down to an 8-3 defeat at home to Southend United in their EFL Youth Alliance clash on Saturday.

Inigo Idiakez’s side host Cambridge United this weekend.

Meanwhile, the youth team have been drawn against either Brentwood Town U18s or Saffron Walden U18s in the first round of the FA Youth Cup.