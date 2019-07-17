Jones impressed with former Dons defender Oshilaja

Former AFC Wimbledon defender Deji Oshilaja will get another chance to impress Town boss Graeme Jones after playing in the 7-2 win over Basingstoke Town last night.

The 26-year-old came on in the second quarter of the match, playing over an hour for the Hatters at centre half and then right back for the latter stages.

Oshilaja has been without a club since leaving Dons in May after rejecting a new contract with Wally Downe's side.

He started his career with Cardiiff City and had loan spells at Newport County, Sheffield Wednesday, AFC Wimbledon and Gillingham. before joining the Dons permanently in June 2017, featuring 32 times last season.

Jones said: "I was impressed with him, impressed with his character.

"Deji just came in and trained and we said 'lets have a look,' you never know, we'll see where we'll take it.

"He’ll stay with the group for the next three or four days, but obviously I didn't make it easy for him.

"I played the last 30 minutes with 10 men on purpose, made it a real physical exercise as I think at that point if we had left 11 v 11 it would have been difficult.

"So I put him in difficult circumstances and I thought he did really, really well.