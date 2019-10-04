Jones insists there is a lot more to come from on-loan Chelsea midfielder Brown

Luton boss Graeme Jones insists there’s a lot more to come from on-loan Chelsea midfielder Izzy Brown once he is fully fit.

The 22-year-old has started Town’s last four league games, setting up two goals in the 2-1 win at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Although he couldn’t quite repeat that level of performance in Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw against Millwall, he remained a threat for the hosts whenever on the ball in the attacking third.

The former England U21 international has struggled with a number of serious injuries in recent years, meaning that the midweek clash with the Lions was the first time he has begun four league fixtures in a row since end of the 2016-17 season, when with Huddersfield.

With that in mind, Jones said: “He’s a top player.

“Remember he’s still getting fit, physically, we left him on the pitch maybe 10 or 15 minutes long than I wanted to, but sometimes it’s one pass or one shot or one bit of quality that can change the game.

“He’s still getting fit, people need to understand, but I’m delighted with him.”

Brown had been pushed further forward at Ewood Park, playing in the number 10 role, as he was part of an attacking trio with James Collins and Harry Cornick.

It led to the midfielder setting up both strikes, one wonderful burst of speed and a cross for Collins, before his free kick was powered home by Matty Pearson.

On his change in position, Jones continued: “He was signed for that reason, we identified that role for him.

“We tried to fit him in as a number eight, it certainly improved him physically playing that role as it’s more demanding, especially on the ball.

“So when we cut it back and he ended up playing in his natural position, which is a 10.

"I think he’s made a huge contribution in the last two games, but there’s a lot more to come from Izzy Brown.”

Fellow midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe believes that his team-mate is suited perfectly to more advanced role, adding: “That’s his perfect position really in the 10.

“He’s grown up in his career where he’s never been a central midfielder that hounds people, so if you can get him further up the pitch and closer to the opposition goal, that’s only going to suit us.

“On Saturday, he got the assist for Collo’s goal and the second assist for the free kick, but that just shows the quality he has.

“He carried the ball up the field for us when we were under a bit of pressure and he was a real threat.”