Jones is bursting with pride as Hatters are up

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones was bursting with pride after leading Luton Town to promotion from League Two this afternoon.

A 1-1 draw at Carlisle courtesy of Olly Lee's second half equaliser saw the Hatters go up after Exeter were held to a 2-2 draw by Crawley.

Speaking afterwards, a champagne-drenched Jones said: "It's wonderful, we started slowly and got punched on the nose again and had to recover from that, but once we recovered from that, I thought we were very good.

"Second half we took the game to them, and on the balance of play, chances-wise, we had more chances then they did.

"We could have put it to bed a lot earlier, and then they could have nicked it late on with an opportunity, but I’m absolutely delighted.

"I’m so proud of them, proud of the club, the fans, the board, especially the players, because they’ve had to go out there and do it and it isn’t easy being Luton Town.

"It isn’t easy playing the way we do, and when we turn up it’s a big game for everyone. We just showed some character, we showed quality, we showed everything we needed to show and I’m so proud of them, I really am."

Jones admitted there had been pressure on the Hatters this week knowing they were within touching distance, but none more so than they had been under all campaign, adding: "There’s pressure on Luton wherever we go, because we demand from ourselves, our fans demand from us and we’re big pull.

"Portsmouth had to cope with it last year and did fantastically well and we’ve had to do exactly the same, I think we’ve been absolutely magnificent, I really do.

“Accrington have been phenomenal in terms of the points tally they’ve had, so we haven’t been able to do anything about that, but we’ve been excellent.

"We’ve been a wonderful side to watch, we’ve been a wonderful team, we’ve scored goals, we’ve attacked, we’ve played a wonderful brand of football, developing younger players too.

"I’m so proud of them, they’ve been excellent and the fans once again were outstanding."