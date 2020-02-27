Jones: It's an 11-game season now!

Town have 33 points to play for in their battle to stay up

Luton boss Graeme Jones insisted his side have got an 11-game season ahead of them to secure their Championship safety.

Victory over Brentford on Tuesday night took Town off the bottom of the table for 24 hours, although they were back at the foot of it once more, when Barnsley won 1-0 at Hull City yesterday evening.

Going into Saturday's crucial home clash with fellow strugglers Stoke City, who are five points better off then Jones' men, a victory for the hosts could see them a single point off safety if results elsewhere go their way.

Jones said: "We’ve got an 11-game season now, we've got to get as many points as we can.

"We’re on 33 now, last season 40 was enough, it won’t be enough this year, we’ll have to do more, but the boys are ready for it."

When asked if he knew how many would be needed to stay up, Jones smiled: "I haven’t got a clue, 11 wins would be great, that would be enough.

“It would be nice to win every game, but you know the Championship, West Brom don’t win every game, Leeds don’t win every game.

"So we just need to enjoy tonight (Tuesday) and then take Saturday as it comes.

Although that next game is against one of Luton's main rivals to stay up in the Potters, Jones was keen to deflect any pressure being heaped on his side ahead of the contest.

He added: “It’s just next game for us.

"I said to the boys, I’m not bothered about that, it’s just another opponent.

"It’s about our standards, it’s about reproducing our standards and being competitive in the game.

"Can we get even better? And if we do, it’s irrelevant who we play, we’ll take points."