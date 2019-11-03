Jones: Izzy Brown has to play if Luton are going to stay in the Championship

Town boss Graeme Jones is keeping everything crossed that midfielder Izzy Brown isn't out for too long after stating the on-loan Chelsea star has to play if Luton are to avoid relegation back to League One.

The 22-year-old limped out of yesterday's 2-1 home defeat to Nottingham Forest with 33 minutes gone holding his hamstring, replaced by Kazenga LuaLua.

Brown has been Town's most creative source in recent weeks, having kick-started his career at Kenilworth Road, with 12 appearances and eight starts in the league since joining, his most since being at Huddersfield in the 2016-17 campaign.

Without him, Luton struggled to make any real clear-cut chances, as despite having 70 per cent possession against the Reds, managed a mere three shots on target, including Callum McManaman's late consolation.

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: “Izzy’s our most creative player and he has to play if we’re going to stay in the league. He has to play, it’s as simple as that."

Brown himself tweeted a fingers crossed emoji yesterday evening, and when asked if the injury was a long term one, Jones added: "I hope not.

"He’s got a problem with his hamstring.

"He’s had huge demands and everybody talks about changing teams last week because of the three games last week. I didn’t change him because he’s so important, then you get this.

“Remember, when you play three games in a week it’s about being able to repeat that physical level, then recover and go again.

"He’s in that period where he hasn’t played football for two years.

"He’s played a lot of games that have maybe caught up with him.”