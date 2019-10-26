Jones: Izzy Brown is showing his Premier League quality for Luton

Hatters boss Graeme Jones believes loan signing Izzy Brown is starting to show his Premier League quality for the Hatters since arriving from Chelsea.

The midfielder started his sixth Championship game out of seven on Wednesday night, the 3-2 defeat against Fulham at Craven Cottage, setting up Dan Potts for his first goal of the season, delivering an inch-perfect free kick for the full back to glance into the net.

Brown, who was in his more advanced role once more, went on to set up a host of chances for James Collins, with stats showing he created eight opportunities in total, the highest in the division during the midweek round of fixtures.

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: "I'm delighted he wasn’t injured, he got a really bad challenge against him, so hopefully he’s okay, but Izzy in that position, it suits him.

"He’s effective, we mixed it up a little bit with him and James first half, but his contribution, off the ball as well now, I think he’s benefited from playing in a midfield three because he had to take that responsibility on board.

"Now as a number 10 it’s a bit easier, but he's never let the side down once off the ball.

"On the ball Izzy Brown's a Premier League player, so we're delighted to have him and in the form that he's in."