Jones knows first half errors must be eradicated

Luton boss Nathan Jones was left frustrated his side are failing to learn their lessons during a 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

The Hatters found themselves trailing once more at the break during the encounter at Adams Park, courtesy of Joe Jacobson’s penalty.

We’re not getting dominated or anything, it’s just errors, silly little things, and we get punished at this level. Nathan Jones

It’s the fifth time out of six League One matches that Town have swapped ends behind, though they once again showed their mettle after the break, earning a point through Matty Pearson’s header.

It means Luton are yet to lose a second 45 minutes of football in the league this term, but Jones knows that must change, saying: “If we just played the second half we’d be top of the league and if we just played the first half we’d be lower than where we are.

“But that’s something we have to eradicate, because we’re not getting dominated or anything, it’s just errors, silly little things, and we get punished at this level.

“Last year we might not have been, but this year we’re getting punished for every little thing that we do, so we have to make sure we’re a bit more resilient, we defend better.

“We can’t let the runner go and then not see the danger, because that’s happened in one or two games.

“The week before (against Shrewsbury) with the penalty, it’s lacklustre defending.

“We’re dangling legs and those are the things that are costing us.

“We have to defend properly first and then show what a good side we are going forwards as if we keep clean sheets, there’s only one game we haven’t scored in.”

The introduction of both Harry Cornick and Eunan O’Kane saw Luton a far greater threat going forward, as Jones added: “As has been the case, we’re strong second half, we’ve come through and shown real quality.

“We’ve brought game changers on, both of them were magnificent and we’ve got real quality.

“If we get to grips with the game and if we can manage to get the first goal or stay level at half time, then it gives us a much better chance of winning the game.

“It’s not been a bad start as we’re in a decent position, it just could be so much better, but I don’t want to be sat here in February saying exactly the same thing.

“So it’s a learning curve, a learning curve for us, learning curve for the staff, learning curve for the players, so we have to make sure we do that.”

Jones knew that with his side’s second half dominance, they should really have made it three wins from three, adding: “It was a tough game, a real, real tough game, and they’re always tough games when you go to Wycombe.

“Second half we restricted them to shots from outside our box. They’re always going to be a threat, getting it up to (Adebayo) Akinfenwa, but we had clear, clear-cut chances that on another day, we’d have taken three points.”