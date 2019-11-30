Jones knows in-form striker Watkins will be a major threat for Bees

Luton boss Graeme Jones is well aware Town face a battle on their hands to keep one of the Championship's red-hot strikers quiet this afternoon, in Brentford's Ollie Watkins.

The 23-year headed to Griffin Park in August 2017 from Exeter and is having a superb season in front of goal, with 11 strikes in just 18 Championship appearances so far, a tally only bettered by Aleksander Mitrovic and Jarrod Bowen.

He has scored exactly half of the Bees goals this term in the league, including a hat-trick at Barnsley, as Jones said: "He can penetrate, he scores goals with his head, he can scores goals with his feet, he interchanges positions with (Said) Benrahma.

"He can play out wide, play through the middle, but it's another challenge in this league.

"We can go back six days and talk about what Leeds brought to the party.

"I think we’ll take a lot of comfort from that as very, very rarely are we going to play against opposition in this league of that quality.

"We competed and made decisions and we were really, really good.

“Yes, they’ve got David Raya the keeper, they spent a lot of money on Benrahma, Watkins, they've got some really, really good players.

"It’s a difficult place to go, but I think we’ve gained confidence in our performance from the last week, so we look forward to the challenge."

The Bees have been a real success story since winning promotion to the second tier of English football in 2014, only once finishing outside the top 10 in that time.

They are sitting eighth in the table this season and will start the 2020/21 campaign in a new 17,250 stadium, as Jones believes they are a club that Luton could use as an example.

He added: "They received 20 million pounds for (Neal) Maupay and they’ve spent a lot of money as well, but no-one wants to lose your best striker.

"I think their method of work is quite different as well, they do things with stats, and the old Billy Beane approach (Oakland Athletics baseball coach), I think.

"I don’t know that much, I think the owner was into that type of thing, as we look at stats, but it’s not the fundamental thing we look at at this football club.

"But for growing a football club they’re a good example.

"They’re a mainstay in the division, they’re always competitive, they've got a style of play that they’re quite sure on, it’s quite recognisable.

"So there are a lot of good things going on at Brentford."