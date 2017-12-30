Jones knows resurgent Vale will be a difficult test

Hatters boss Nathan Jones is expecting a huge test when his side head to fast improving Port Vale this afternoon.

The Valiants, who were relegated into League One last season, went 11 games without a win earlier in the campaign, before appointing Neil Aspin, and have since claimed seven victories, including beating Coventry City 1-0 on Boxing Day, to climb up to 17th in the table.

Jones said: “We’ve got Port Vale next which is a massive, massive game.

“They’re a difficult side, it’s always a difficult place to go, I’ve been there as a player and it will be difficult on Saturday.

“But I’m sure they will look at us and think it’s going to be a difficult encounter as well as we’re in decent form

“It’s a crazy schedule as I’ve said, whoever thought this up needs a real good talking to, but it’s what we’ll do.”

With Town four points ahead of closest rivals Notts County and now 11 above fourth placed Wycombe, then Jones wants his side to build on that going into 2018.

He continued: “We’ve had a real good Christmas period so far but we want to make sure we finish the year in good form.

“Whatever happens we’re going to finish on top of the league, but we want to extend that, not just be a point ahead.

“We want to make sure we finish well and we’re looking forward to it as we couldn’t be in any better form.”

Meanwhile, striker James Collins added: “I think the Christmas and New Year period is big for any club, but we’re two out of two now and we go into the game Saturday full of confidence.

“We’ll rest up this week and whatever side is out there Saturday I’m sure will try and put on a display.”