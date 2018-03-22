Jones knows wins are needed to ease the pressure

Town boss Nathan Jones knows full well his side must start picking up victories to ensure that their promotion charge doesn’t go down to the wire this season.

The Hatters had been the frontrunners in the division for the majority of the campaign, until recently being usurped by Accrington Stanley.

We have to start winning games and putting pressure on other people, not us just receiving the pressure. Nathan Jones

They are now just two points ahead of third placed Wycombe Wanderers who beat Crawley 3-2 last night and five in front of fourth placed Notts County after going five games without a win, drawing four matches in that run.

With just eight games to go, starting against Barnet this weekend, Town still have time on their side to ease any nerves among supporters, as Jones said: “We have come through a tough time.

“Accrington, away at Coventry and away at teams that are all play-off teams,we’ve come through that now and we have to start picking up wins.

“We realise we’ve played a lot of the top teams there. We’ve played Exeter, played Crawley who were in fine form, we’ve played Wycombe, we’ve played Accrington, been away to Coventry and Newport and there isn’t two more difficult places to go to, not because of the team, but because of the state of the pitch.

“But we’ve got eight games to go now, four at home and four away and we’ve got to make sure we pick up the wins to get us up.”

Although Luton were held once more on Saturday with Newport, drawing 1-1, Jones knew it was vital they left with something to their name.

He continued: “It was important we didn’t lose the game. We still need those points, all these add up, but we have to start picking up the three points because it’s that important to us.

“We don’t want to fall behind or we don’t want anyone catching us.

“Our buffer is almost gone if you like, it’s still there, especially with the goal difference, but we have to start winning games and putting pressure on other people, not us just receiving the pressure.”

Turning his attentions to the Bees’ trip to Kenilworth Road this Saturday, the game broadcast live on Sky, Jones added: “It’s a good game, we’ve got eight games to go now, eight real good games where everything is in our hands and that’s how we want it.

“It’s about making sure we tweak certain things, so we’re not conceding that early goal and then going back to what we’re good at.

“That’s what we’ve got to as it’s not disastrous form, it’s draws and things will turn round for us.

“We’re not getting beaten and not struggling, we’ve just got to get back to basics a bit.”