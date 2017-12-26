Jones labels Christmas period as ‘ludicrous’

Luton boss Nathan Jones has labelled the festive period as ‘ludicrous’ as he prepares his side for the second of four games in a 10 day period this afternoon.

The Hatters travel to Swindon Town today after beating Grimsby Town 2-0 at the weekend.

I know it’s Christmas, but that amount of games in short space of time is ludicrous. Nathan Jones

They then head to Port Vale on Saturday and host Lincoln City on New Year’s Day, while Jones also has to factor in an upcoming FA Cup trip to Newcastle United and Checkatrade Trophy clash with Peterborough United too.

The Town chief said: “The same 11 won’t compete in the next three games and then you have to remember straight after that we go to Newcastle and then straight after that we’re here against Peterborough.

“So it’s a crazy time, it’s a stupid time really in terms of, I know it’s Christmas, but that amount of games in short space of time is ludicrous.

“I don’t know who’s thinking up those things, but praise the lord, we’ve got a squad where we’re able to make sensible changes without being frivolous in any kind of way.

“But the schedule is bonkers, I know the Premier League say about it, but no-one’s even looking at this level where most teams have got less resources, so whoever’s doing the schedule is just crazy.”