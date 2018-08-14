Jones lauds his Hatters despite Albion defeat

Hatters boss Nathan Jones heaped praise on his side as they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup this evening, losing 1-0 at West Bromwich Albion.

The hosts needed a slice of fortune to break through against a solid visiting side, with a deflection allowing Oliver Burke to race clear and beat James Shea.

However, Jones, who made eight changes to his side, had nothing but praise, saying “I thought we were excellent throughout.

“They’ve just come out of the Premier League, we’ve just come out of League Two, so second half they were going to have a little bit of pressure.

“But we defended very well, I thought we controlled the game first half and for a new League One side to come to an ex-Premier League and do that, I thought we were wonderful.

“I’m so proud of them, we got very unlucky with the goal, they showed a clinical edge to take their chance, but it was a ricochet that gave them the opportunity.

"If we had shown a clinical edge, you never know it could have gone to pens.”