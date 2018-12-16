Jones lavishes praise on Luton's 'magnificent' fans

Hatters boss Nathan Jones couldn't praise Town's travelling fans highly enough as they cheered their side to a rare win at Coventry City yesterday.

A superb 2,598 made the trip to the Sky Blues where Luton had only won three times in their history, the last coming over 30 years ago in the days of Brian Stein and co.

However, they were in full voice at the full time whistle thanks to goals from Matty Pearson and James Collins sealing a 2-1 triumph, in what were horrible conditions, with rain and wind buffeting the Ricoh Arena all afternoon.

After his passionate post match celebrations with Town's followers, speaking afterwards, Jones said: "They're brilliant, to travel here in this weather, they sang all afternoon, they were brilliant.

"The team gave them a performance they could get behind, but I thought they were magnificent.

"I love them, we’ve got a great affiliation, a great rapport, but I wanted to show how much it meant to us.

"Coming here in these conditions, we showed a different side to us.

"So any team watching, we’re a good footballing side and we move it well, but we don't half work hard, we don't half graft, we can't half defend our box, we win our headers, there's a steely edge to this team and I like that.

"Our fans got right behind us and gave us that impetus.

"We've sent them home freezing cold, wet, as I don't know who designed this stadium, as someone needs a real good telling to, but they've been magnificent."