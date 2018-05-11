Jones: League Two will miss Luton’s ‘outstanding’ fans

Luton boss Nathan Jones has declared that League Two will miss the Hatters fans after an amazing 4,500 made the trip to Notts County on Saturday.

With the away end packed at Meadow Lane, Town’s supporters created an absolutely superb end of season atmosphere for the entire 90 minutes.

They then serenaded the Hatters players and management staff who lined up in front of them with their lengthy rendition of the Herman’s Hermits ‘I’m Into Something Good’, as Jones said: “It was just wonderful and they’ve given us everything.

“They’ve got a side that gives them everything and then they respond and give it back, but they were outstanding.

“This division is going to miss our fans, for millions of reasons, because we’ve been a breath of fresh air.

“The way we travel, and to be fair, Coventry and Lincoln, brought slightly less numbers than what we did here, so they do those kind of things as well, but they just stayed behind to a man.

“I don’t think anyone left, not one single person left the stadium.

“That just sums our football club up, I’m very proud man of our football club and the way we go about our business.”

The players themselves were quick to show their appreciation for the way the Town have been backed this year, with the club revealing a total of 39,990 had travelled the length and breadth of the country to support them.

Defender Alan Sheehan said: “It’s incredible, absolutely incredible. It’s a proper club and I don’t say that about a lot of clubs.

“From top to bottom, it seems like everyone from the players, staff, throughout, to the fans, everybody’s pulling in the same direction.

“It’s unbelievable and that doesn’t usually happen at a lot of clubs. It’s happening and just feels like something good was going to happen.”

Full back Jack Stacey was also eager to add his praise, saying: “The fans were brilliant, before the game in the warm-up and then we had a nice moment afterwards.

“They were singing non-stop, that was a lovely way to finish the season.”

The Notts County fans stayed behind for their players own end of season lap of honour ahead of the play-offs, but also clapped off the Hatters, and Jones, who returned the gesture.

Defender Dan Potts said: “I think it says a lot when the home fans are applauding the away fans at the end.

“The whole stand was full and the noise at the end there, credit to everyone.

“They’ve been different class all season away from home, they’ve travelled in their numbers and they got what they deserved at the end.

“We would have liked to have won the game, but they would have enjoyed the game going into it, knowing promotion was secured and hopefully they’ll have a good summer.

“You’ve got to cherish these moments, you don’t often get these days in football and I think it’s deserved we milk these celebrations a bit.”

Meanwhile, speaking at the club’s Civic reception on Saturday, chief executive Gary Sweet added: “For those that were there, I would have given up my job to be part of you.

“It was an unbelievable sight from the other side and actually bought a lump to our throats in the main stand.

“It was just an awesome sight and that told us what a fantastic club this is.

“That was a superb sight, thank you all, and it just makes us a very special club.”