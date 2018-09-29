Jones left 'devastated' by Charlton's last-gasp equaliser

Hatters boss Nathan Jones admitted he was left 'devastated' after his side were denied victory against Charlton by an equaliser with virtually the last kick of the game.

Luton had battled back superbly, turning around a 1-0 half time deficit to lead 2-1 thanks to Harry Cornick and James Collins both ending their long-running goal droughts.

However, in the fifth minute of stoppage time, after hitting the bar twice in 60 seconds, Addicks' Chris Solly volleyed through a crowd of players to ensure the visitors left with a dramatic point.

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: “I'm devastated as we should have won the game, we deserved to win the game, especially being 2-1 up so late on, we should have seen the game out.

“I thought we were excellent. as this is Charlton Athletic, not too long ago for us to be thought about playing sides like this was a long way off.

“They've gone toe-to-toe, played a diamond, because they believe that's the best way and they're better than us at doing it, but I felt we were better today.

“I felt we created more, first half we should have been in the lead, they've been given a penalty and given a penalty because it's outside the box, it's a soft penalty again.

“Then I thought we were excellent, I really did.

"We started slowly second half, but then put the burners on and we should have been further ahead, and then in injury time should have killed the game off.”