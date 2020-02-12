Jones may employ some continuity against the Owls

Town boss has options with Bradley and Hylton fully fit

Luton chief Graeme Jones has confirmed there will be some continuity to his selection when the Hatters host Sheffield Wednesday this evening.

Speaking before the 1-0 defeat at home Cardiff, the Hatters chief had intimated he would make changes during the three game week, with Town heading to Middlesbrough on Saturday.

However, after a performance that deserved far more than it got against the Bluebirds at Kenilworth Road, Jones might opt to give the 11 who took to the field another opportunity.

He said: “I’m not going to reveal that (the team), as we’ve got two important games coming up, but people need to remember, everyone wants change, in life and in football, everything’s short term.

“The performance of the players who played should have got us a victory and we need to remember that.

“I know many, many people in life who learn their lessons from making mistakes, so do you get an opportunity to be better? Do you get an opportunity to put it right?

“We all make mistakes, we’re human beings, so there’ll be a bit of continuity.”

Jones does have options available to him though, with everyone bar the injured duo of Brendan Galloway and Eunan O’Kane raring to go.

Midfielder George Moncur is pushing for a start after impressing off the bench at the weekend, as Jones continued: “It’s not just George, Danny Hylton’s in a good shape and we’ve got Sonny Bradley fit again, captain of the club.

“So I’ve got options, I’ve got choices which I haven’t had previously and that’s a pleasing aspect.

“We’ve had 23 players train, we had a 30 minutes ball in play practice match yesterday (Monday) for the lads who haven’t played as much football lately.

“Everybody’s come through it really, really well, so finally, certainly since Brentford, we’re talking 10, 11 weeks where we’ve got everybody fit and available.

“What that means is not just fit and trained a couple of small-sided games, but big pitch work.

"So from that point of view we’re really healthy.”