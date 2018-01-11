Jones: No bid made for Bury defender Aldred

Luton boss Nathan Jones has quashed speculation that the club has made an offer for Bury defender Tom Aldred.

The 27-year-old moved to Gigg Lane in the summer after being part of the Blackpool side who won promotion to League One via the play-offs, knocking Town out along the way.

Speaking this afternoon, Jones said: “No, we definitely have had no bids made for Aldred at Bury.”

However, the Luton chief did confirm yet again that the heart of his defence is the only real place he feels needs strengthening during the transfer window, saying: “That’s the only issue where we’re remotely light is a centre half.

“But we have good ones here, in terms of (Alan) Sheehan, (Johnny) Mullins, Glen (Rea) and Akin (Famewo).

“So we’re well covered in that area, but that’s the only area where we’re exposed slightly with obviously Sheehan being suspended and Glen has done excellently well in the defensive midfield role.

“So if an opportunity comes we can strengthen the squad then we’ll always take that, whether it’s a goalkeeper, front man, centre half or wherever, but at the minute, no news.”

Any signings that Jones does make, he feels will leave the club in a far better place come February 1 as when asked if he had been discussing players with chief executive Gary Sweet, he said: “I speak regularly anyway with Gary, I’ve got a fantastic relationship with Gary and we speak when we need to.

“We’ll need to speak over the window, because the window’s open and it means targets that we have in June for example could become available now.

“I don’t envisage there being masses of business, if there is, then it means we’ll come out of this window a lot stronger than we’ve gone into it.”