Jones: No extra importance on Crawley clash ahead of break

Hatters boss Nathan Jones didn’t think there was any extra importance placed on tonight’s game against Crawley with his side out of action at the weekend.

After hosting the Red Devils at Kenilworth Road this evening, the Hatters then have 10 days off due to scheduled opponents Coventry City’s involvement in the FA Cup fifth round.

That will allow the rest of the chasing pack to potentially close the gap on Luton, but that wasn't of any concern to Jones, who said: “Not really, because we’ve already got the points in the bag.

“So if someone said to me, ‘okay, you can play on the weekend, but you’ll have three points less,’ then I probably would say no.

“We’ve already got the points in the bag, so that’s fine.”

Jones also felt it would give time for his injured players to regain full fitness, having been without some of his big hitters recently.

He continued: “We’ve got one or two, (Danny) Hylton needs a bit of time, so does Elliot Lee, so it will give us that time.

“What I haven’t harped on about, which I’ve mentioned in the last two interviews I’ve done, we’ve had some massive players out.

“Some players that would get in near enough every team in this league, big players, focal point players for us.

“We haven’t harped on about that, we’ve just got on with our job, carried on getting results, and this break will be an important one for us.

“We finish the month with Cheltenham, but hopefully we’ll get five players back and a bit of minutes into them.

“So the time Cheltenham comes round, we should have a fully fit squad and one that’s ready to finish the season well, so that’s going to be the important thing.”