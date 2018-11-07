Jones nominated for Manager of the Month

Luton boss Nathan Jones has been nominated for October's League One Manager of the Month award.

The Hatters chief enjoyed a sparkling month leading his side to five wins from six league matches, beating Scunthorpe, Walsall and Accrington at home, while triumphing at Oxford and AFC Wimbledon.

Town only lost to fellow promotion chasers Barnsley, while Jones also masterminded a 3-0 victory over MK Dons in the Checkatrade Trophy as well.

The league's nomination read: "Thrills, spills, goals and points. Jones inspired his side to the lot in October.

"Fifteen points from six games, his side scored at least twice in each of their fixtures and proved themselves to be the division’s entertainers."

Jones is up against Southend's Chris Powell, Coventry's Mark Robins plus Sunderland's Jack Ross, with the winners announced on Friday, November 9.

The juding panel comprises former Ipswich Town manager George Burley, Sky Sports’ EFL League expert Don Goodman; EFL Marketing Director Drew Barrand, League Managers’ Association Director Olaf Dixon and Sky Bet EFL Trader Mikey Mumford.