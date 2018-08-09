Jones not anticipating losing any of his top players on deadline day

Hatters boss Nathan Jones doesn’t expect to lose any of his first teamers during transfer window this afternoon.

The last few weeks have seen full back Jack Stacey constantly linked with a move away from Kenilworth Road, with Championship side West Bromwich Albion submitting a number of bids.

However, with the deadline closing at 5pm, Jones said: “We don’t envisage losing anyone, but if we lose anyone now, it would take a phenomenal bid to lose anyone.

“We’re ready to batten down the hatches and look on to Christmas.

“I can’t second guess what West Brom are going to do, but hopefully we can put this one to bed and move on.

"The deadline is in four and a half hours time, hopefully we can get to that and we can move forward.

“It’s a weird window as we’ve still got two weeks of the loan window to end and that doesn’t necessarily end all transfer business.

"So I’d imagine there would be a little bit (of business done in League One), but I wouldn’t imagine there would be the panic there has been.”

On whether Jones is looking to recruit before the window closes, he continued: “We’re pretty much done.

"You never know, things sometimes open up and sometimes drop, but I don’t envisage there being too much in or out, so hopefully 5 o’clock will roll and then we can move on.”