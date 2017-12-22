Jones 'not desperate' to strengthen his defence during window

Hatters boss Nathan Jones confirmed he isn’t desperate to strengthen his defence when the January transfer window opens soon.

With captain Scott Cuthbert expected to be absent until the end of January now, it leaves Town a centre half light going into the busy Christmas period.

However, Luton have only been breached once in the four games Johnny Mullins and Alan Sheehan have started together at the back, while Jones also has Glen Rea, Akin Famewo and Frankie Musonda if needed too.

When asked if he would make a move in the market, the Hatters chief said: “A lot depends on what happens for the next three or four games and moving on from there, seeing how Scott Cuthbert is too.

“If we need to there’s an opportunity to do that, but we’ve got two younger ones who have proved that they’re capable, especially in the short term, that we could trust them and put them in not a problem.

“Then it’s how they grow from there.

“So we’ve got five centre halves at the minute and that’s more of a luxury than what most have got.

“We’re only missing one out of our quota of six, Pottsy (Dan Potts) can also play there if needed.

“We don’t want to play him out of position, so we’re covered and are not desperate in any way.”