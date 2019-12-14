Jones not happy to settle for fourth bottom in the Championship

Luton boss Graeme Jones insisted he isn't happy to settle for fourth bottom in the Championship this season.

With 21 games gone so far this term, the Hatters find themselves in that very position, one place above the drop zone, three points separating themselves and Wigan Athletic.

Although most Town supporters would snap your hands off to finish where they are and remain in the second tier of English football next term, Jones is still casting his eye further up the table.

He said: "I’d prefer to be mid-table, but it hasn’t happened.

"We’re 21 games in, it’s nearly job done half way through, but I don’t want to settle for that at all.

"I’m more interested in consistency of performance and consistency of getting results.

"So far that hasn’t been consistent enough, there’s been lots of positives to draw from the season, some negatives as well.

"I’d prefer to go we’ve won two out of the last four, we need to find a formula away from home, and we need to keep working, that’s where we are."

Jones did concede that the mental challenge of playing in one of the most competitive divisions in European football on a weekly basis is a major factor for his players to get to grips with.

He added: "That's the biggest one the mental energy because you can’t have an off day, you can’t have an off moment in the game.

"We made one mistake (at Stoke City) and (James) McLean and it’s in the back of the net.

"Now League One you might ride that, I would suggest you would ride that, we’d probably get back at people, we’re a little bit physically better.

"This level your throat’s cut and you’re starting again.

"It was the next 15 minutes which bother me more, that’s what I’ve spoken to them about, and I prefer to leave that private, but I’m looking for some improvement this weekend.