Jones not looking at when Town can get promoted

Hatters boss Nathan Jones insists he isn’t paying attention to any results other than the one at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

Town could take a massive step towards promotion by beating Crewe Alexandra in front of their own fans and seeing fourth place Exeter City lose at leaders Accrington Stanley.

However, Jones is only focussing on putting another three points to the tally and clearly hasn’t given up on his own side finishing as champions either as he said: “No, it's literally just the next game.

“A lot of things can happen and we are aware of those because people tell us.

“We understand who's playing each other this weekend, but we know that we mathematically can be caught by a minimum of three or four teams, so what we want to do is make sure we take that out of the equation.

“The only way of doing that is by winning ours and then if others slip up, others slip up, but we’re focussed on what we’re doing at the minute.

“We're in good form, we want to continue that form as we want to finish strong.

“We have not just one goal, we have an end goal to what we want to have and when that’s not possible then the other can come into play.

"We’ve hit form at the right time now but to get the job done we have to win football games and we’re right on it.”

Victory for the Hatters today would make it impossible for Coventry and Notts County to catch them, while should Lincoln lose at Port Vale, the Imps would fall out of contention too leaving just Exeter, Wycombe and Accrington as rivals.

It could be that Town clinch their place in League Two while not in action on Tuesday night with the Grecians facing Chesterfield, or when Jones takes his side on the long trek to Carlisle United next weekend.

However, the when and where is not coming into the Luton chief's thinking, as he added: “As long as we get promoted, I don’t care where it happens.

“There's lots of scenarios, but we're not counting on them.

“At the minute it’s not done and we’re not thinking like that as a lot can happen, a lot can not happen, but I can’t see into the future.

“If knew that 79 points would get us promoted then I’d be looking at other things, but you don’t know that.

“Last year 78 would have got you promoted as we finished on 77 and we were comfortably in fourth place.

“It’s going to be more this year or we think it’s going to be more.

“All we can do is pick up as many points as we can and that’s what we want to do now, that starts this weekend.”