Jones not overly worried by Hatters' lack of first half goals

Luton boss Graeme Jones wasn't putting too much emphasis on his side's lack of first half goals so far this season.

On Tuesday night, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu's leveller against Charlton Athletic in the 19th minute was the first time they had scored in the opening period since the 2-1 win at Blackburn Rovers on September 28, some eight games ago.

In fact, Luton have netted in the first half on just six occasions this term, with only eight of their 25 Championship goals coming before the change of ends.

However, Jones said: "It’s a good stat, I knew we hadn’t taken the lead for a while going into the game, as psychologically, it’s obviously advantageous to score first.

"But sometimes football works the other way.

"They (Charlton) score first and we react, and I thought our reaction was outstanding, it showed how much the lads want to do well, how much they’re together.

"If we’d have scored first, maybe we would have been nervy? You don’t know.

"We won the game and the performance deserved that, that’s where I’m at."