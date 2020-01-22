Jones not too critical of Luton's defending during Forest defeat

Hatters boss Graeme Jones preferred to praise Nottingham Forest attacker Joe Lolley rather than be overly critical of his side's defending during Sunday's 3-1 defeat at the City Ground.

With the scores level at 1-1, Lolley was allowed to cut inside by Town left back Dan Potts, before firing a swerving, dipping effort beyond Simon Sluga for his second of the afternoon just before the hour mark.

It was similar in the first half, when the Hatters' defence backed off Forest's impressive winger, although Sluga should have done far better with his effort that squirmed through his grasp and in.

On the second goal though, Jones said: "All season I’ve seen left footers against left footers, so inverted wingers.

"It’s a real difficult technique to stop a cross with your right foot when you’re a left footed player, and it’s something we’ve tried to work on.

"We’ve done loads of crossing and blocking sessions, I think Dan was really good today, but there’s a point where you have to praise the opponent and Lolley.

"We were fully aware of Lolley at West Brom and his quality.

"He’s an outstanding player and scored two goals today.

"I’ve seen him do that against every team in the league and that type of quality is hard to find, it’s hard to buy.

"In (Lewis) Grabban and Lolley they’ve got that and over the piece it was probably the difference.”

Luton's own goal, scored by Harry Cornick on 23 minutes, had been a high class move on the left flank, with Sluga, Kazenga LuaLua, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Potts all involved for the attacker to make it 1-0 from close range.

Jones admitted it had come from the training ground, adding: "We’d worked at it this week.

"We wanted to go on the outside of them, not inside, you go inside, they turn possession over and really hurt you on the counter attack.

"It was a great ball from Simon, Kaz gets hold of it, Pelly Ruddock joins in, Dan Potts on the overlap, you miss that natural left footer, if that's a right footer he doesn't pull the ball back the same way and Harry’s in a great position.

"We’ve worked on Harry getting across the near post all week, it was really, really satisfying.

"There were some disappointing moments, but first half I was really satisfied with the performance."