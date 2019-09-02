Jones: Only the Anfield roar can match Kenilworth Road atmosphere

Hatters boss Graeme Jones believes that only the famous Anfield roar can match the atmosphere he has experienced at Kenilworth Road this season.

The Town chief is in a good position to judge as well, having been to all the top grounds in England and in fact the world during his career as assistant manager with Belgium, Everton, Wigan Athletic, Swansea and West Bromwich Albion.

On Saturday, he saw the Luton faithful play a major role in their 2-1 win over Huddersfield Town, as despite trailing 1-0 early in the second half, they stayed firmly behind their team, rewarded by James Collins’ penalty and Andrew Shinnie’s cracking strike.

In the closing stages, the ground was rocking, with just over 9,000 home fans in a gate of 10,062, willed their side to an opening home league win of the campaign.

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: “It was special and I don’t take them for granted, as I’ve been at enough places where it’s not as healthy as it is here.

“I think what I’ve noticed with the Luton Town supporters is a great understanding and empathy and a belief in the team that they’re not finished.

“We’ve been behind here a few times and I’ve only ever really seen that at Anfield and it’s a special thing.

“I don’t see any Luton Town supporters getting on any players back or blaming anyone when we were 1-0 down today.

"They understood it, they supported us, they helped us, and again that unity between players and supporters has got us over the line, so I’m delighted.”

On what it was like out on the field, full back Luke Bolton said: “I think the fans helped today, especially when we got ahead.

"They're making noise, they're getting on to their players and it all helps.

"It all helps with the momentum, so thanks to the fans."

Jones also allowed himself to join in the with the post match lap of honour with the players for the first time this campaign as well after victory was secured, as the hosts were cheered off by their raucous followers.

He added: “I’ve been wanting to do that, but I think you have to earn it.

“I don’t want to walk up and start clapping the supporters after a 2-1 home defeat against West Brom, I think you have to earn that.

“I showed my appreciation last week at Barnsley after a win and I showed my appreciation today as I do appreciate what they’re doing.

“Without them, without that two, three way connection with staff, players and supporters, you’ve got no chance.

“It was my best feeling so far at Luton, hopefully one of many.

“So we’ll just keep our heads down and keep going."