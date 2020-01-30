Jones 'open-minded' but admits Town could be 'done' in the transfer market

Hatters boss not expecting a busy deadline day

Hatters chief Graeme Jones is remaining open-minded about strengthening his squad during tomorrow’s transfer deadline, but admitted that he could be finished in terms of incomings.

The Luton boss has made three signings so far in the window, with Spurs defender Cameron Carter-Vickers joining on loan, Leeds midfielder Eunan O’Kane penning an 18-month agreement and Hartlepool full back Peter Kioso arriving permanently.

Jones still has until 11pm tomorrow to make any further additions, but speaking to the press today, he said: “I think we’re probably done as far as comings in are concerned.

“We’re a little bit top heavy now with numbers is the truth and we’re still open-minded with trying to trade.

“You have remain open-minded as you don't know what comes in for our players and you can maybe trade, but I have to say at this point, that we are a little bit top heavy with numbers, that's a concern.

“You've still got to work day-to-day and we've got as lot of pros, but the signings of Eunan and Carter-Vickers and Donervon (Daniels), I think we've improved the quality of the squad, so open-minded, but happy with what I've got as well.”