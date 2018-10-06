Jones overjoyed to mark milestone with a win

Hatters boss Nathan Jones was thrilled to mark his 150th game in charge of the club with a victory, beating Scunthorpe United 3-2 this afternoon.

Goals from Harry Cornick, Elliot Lee and James Justin saw Luton triumph as Jones said: “I'm delighted to have won, to lead this club, it's a great club for 150 games, and to get a win on that milestone is very good.

“I thought it was a good game, fair play to them, they're a good footballing side.

“It was even in terms of possession, but we had so many chances, it would have been a travesty if they had nicked one at the end.

“I think 3-2 flattered them very much, as it could have had five or six, and to be able to do that to a perennial play-off contender in League One, is very, very good and very pleasing for us.

“I'm disappointed we conceded late on, because it made it a little bit more hairy than it should have been, but it would have been a travesty if we didn't get anything other than three points.

“We had real cutting edge, especially on the counter, we had pace, we had energy, and a little bit more composure in the final third and that would have been over a long time ago.”

Although the Iron had a spell of dominance in the second period, Jones was impressed with the way Luton kept their opponents down to very little in terms of actual chances, adding: “They showed real good character, and we’ve had more situations in and around the box.

“They had a bit of play, they caused us a few problems centrally, without penetrating us, but they’re a good side and they’re going to do that.

“They’ve got good players, got a big budget, so they can afford those good players, so we knew that.

“We can’t get too down about that as we know sometimes we’re going to have to defend well and I thought we did that.

“Any win’s a good one, but a home win, with five goals and on your 150th game is wonderful.”