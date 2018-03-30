Jones: Players were shocked by Berry injury

Hatters boss Nathan Jones admitted his players had been left understandably shocked by the severity of Luke Berry's awful injury at Colchester United this afternoon.

With just two minutes in, Berry caught his studs in the turf for what has since been confirmed as a dislocated ankle and possible fracture to his left leg.

On the incident, which clearly visibly disturbed all the players on the pitch, Jones said: “It’s sad. He’s gone over on it, we don’t know how he’s done it.

“It’s a bad injury and one that will keep him out for a while.

"We don’t know exactly the full extent but it’s a sad day really because he’s been in great form, he’s a great kid and he’s a wonderful player for us and our best wishes go out to him.

"But we will make sure we will look after him and get him back as quick and as safe as we can."

After Berry's injury, both sets of players went to the dressing room, before when the game resumed, Luton conceded immediately to Tom Eastman's close range header.

Luke Prosser made it 2-0 with another header from a set-piece, leaving Danny Hylton's late penalty as a consolation, with a frustrated Jones saying: “We did it last year with Cameron (McGeehan), he got a bad injury and it took us time to get over that, and lost to Portsmouth, this was kind of that.

“They (the players) came in and they were shocked and I had to try and lift them. They were down and they were shocked and one of our players were sick. It doesn’t bode well.

“The best thing we could have done for him was to win the game and that’s what we didn’t do, we didn’t recover from that and uncharacteristically we conceded two from set-plays.

“They were basic, it wasn’t exactly a greatly worked thing, it’s a lofted ball. It was just lazy defending and that’s what cost us.

“I can’t remember them having a lot of chances. We weren’t at it first half, we had changed shape which we don’t like doing, but we felt we had to do it and those two goals, the lapses of concentration is what cost us the game in the end.”