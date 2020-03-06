Jones pleased with McManaman's contribution for Luton

Boss knows Town's system 'goes against him' at times

Luton chief Graeme Jones has been satisfied by the contribution of Callum McManaman, but admits the way Town line up has restricted his impact at times this term.

The 28-year-old was signed in the summer after leaving tomorrow’s opponents Wigan, with many hoping the skillful winger could rediscover the kind of form that he showed when working with Jones at the DW Stadium earlier in his career.

Then, McManaman hit the headlines with a starring role as Wigan won the FA Cup by beating Manchester City in 2013, before West Brom splashed out £4.75m for his services back in January 2015.

Since arriving at Kenilworth Road, he has started just nine games though, with 11 appearances from the bench, injury restricting him to just three substitute outings since the 3-1 defeat to Millwall on New Year's Day.

When McManaman has played, he has more often than not been a threat, winning the late penalty for James Collins to equalise against Stoke City last weekend and speaking about his time with Town so far, Jones said: “I’m pleased with his contribution, he’s got three goals, got a couple of penalties for us, I think every time he’s played, he contributes, he does something

“He's still never lost his ability in the last third at all, but I think sometimes our system goes against him a little bit.

“He can play out wide, he can play as a split striker, you try to get him in the final third, it’s where he’s at his best.

“That’s where the work is for us as a team, if you’ve got more possession you can progress in a different way, but it’s been horses for courses for him all along.

“He got injured on New Year’s Day, he over-stretched for a ball over his head, tweaked his hamstring, did the same against West Brom early season.

“Somebody like Callum takes longer than everyone else to get fit, it halts his progress, but I was pleased with his contribution at Charlton.

“He came on and he gave us something, at the weekend when he came on, he got us another penalty.

“So if you look at his numbers, he’s got two penalties and three goals, the majority from coming off the bench.

“As long as people are contributing and understanding their role, I’m quite happy.”