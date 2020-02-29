Jones: Potts had to hit the reset button after Bees defeat

Defender needed to improve mentally this season

Town boss Graeme Jones believes that full back Dan Potts is reaping the rewards after hitting the reset button following the 7-0 hammering against Brentford back in November.

That day the 25-year-old was given a torrid time by the home attackers, as after a mix-up with keeper James Shea led to the first goal, a number of others emanated from his side of the pitch, plus he then gave away a late penalty.

Potts started the following week in the 2-1 win over Wigan, going off injured after 20 minutes, but didn’t feature again until coming off the bench in the 2-1 home defeat to Birmingham on January 11.

He was back in the team for the trip to Nottingham Forest on January 19, setting up Harry Cornick's opening strike and has’t missed a game, as Jones said: “I think Dan technically is good enough, physically good enough, tactically good enough, Dan’s had to really improve mentally.

"If you think about Dan’s contribution last season, because of James (Justin) and Jack (Stacey), it wasn't huge, so the first barrier for Dan was staying fit and training regularly, he got through that.

"The second barrier was giving the same level three games a week because he's physically capable.

"Up until the Brentford game, he did that, really, really well.

"The Brentford game, it wasn’t just Dan, it was 11 players that day, and staff, we’re all at fault for that day, but I think Dan probably felt it more than anybody.

"It was never intended that way, some of the goals came from his side, what he did with that, he got injured the following week, probably because Dan cares too much, and reset.

"He prepared himself, looked after himself, again the fantastic pro he is, learned his lessons and he’s such an intelligent footballer, the level of performance he’s given us is outstanding.

"But again he's needed a period of adaptation, he’s needed a period to make mistakes and he's needed a period to learn and not make those mistakes again.

"He's a great example of our improvement as a team this season.”

Potts has been noticeably venturing further forward in recent weeks too, as after creating Cornick’s goal at the City Ground, he also had the assist for Ryan Tunnicliffe's winner at the Riverside as Middlesbrough were beaten 1-0 recently.

Jones added: “He’s always had it, but for example at Charlton, his role was when we were attacking, off the ball, when we attacked down the right side, the offensive balance had to be right, so he was restricted a bit in how Charlton play, leave two strikers up.

"It’s not always down to the players, sometimes it’s the manager asking him to do certain jobs.

"The other night (against Brentford) he recognised he could take his winger the other way and he's athletically capable which is a wonderful attribute he's got.

"He's mentally capable of reproducing that level three games in a week and you look at somebody who's a really, really consistent Championship performer now.

"He always had everything is his make-up and it was just dragging out of out him, he's done that, nobody else.”