Jones praises Hatters for sticking together during Derby win

Luton chief Graeme Jones praised his players for sticking together during tonight's wonderful 3-2 win over Derby County.

After a positive first half, the Hatters found themselves 1-0 down on 63 minutes, Wayne Rooney opening the scoring.

However, they hit back to draw level through Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (67) and then moved 2-1 in front thanks to Donervon Daniels' first goal for the club.

Ex-Hatter Chris Martin came off the bench to look like he had rescued a point for County with five left, only for Jayden Bogle to turn Harry Cornick's cross into his own net in the final moments as Town won for the first time since December 7.

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: "I think we knew before the game, we had to find a way of getting a positive result and that meant a draw or a win, but I felt it coming with the performance at Nottingham Forest.

"I think it's our first win in nine maybe, and it was incredibly satisfying, because we managed to stay together, when everybody’s tried to divide us and they haven't.

"We're against all the odds and to dig out a win after responding to going a goal down is really satisfying."

On what pleased him most about the display, Jones continued: "The desire, the need, the character of the group.

"I think we had more efforts on target than them, they had more possession, obviously they've got some really, really good players, Chris Martin and (Jack) Marriott coming off the bench, it shows you the level that we're at, but our lads didn't listen to any of that.

"I think finally they've seen at (Nottingham) Forest that they know they can play at this level, and it's not easy, you've got to be in every single phase of play.

"Tonight I thought we were exceptional in terms of off the ball and then on the ball as we still managed to have composure and confidence and belief to play.

"When confidence is low and you're under pressure and you've got to get results, you're bottom of the league, we learned our lessons from Birmingham and that's satisfying as well."