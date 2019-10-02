Jones praises the attitude of Town's substitutes during Lions draw

Luton boss Graeme Jones praised his three substitutes for the part they played during tonight’s 1-1 draw with Millwall.

After Tom Bradshaw opened the scoring on the hour mark, Jones brought on Callum McManaman and Kazenga LuaLua in a bid to pep up Town’s effort to find an equaliser, the duo causing plenty of problems.

The Town chief then also added Luke Bolton to the mix for the final five minutes, with the Manchester City youngster tricking his way to the byline and crossing for McManaman to find the net with his first goal for the club.

Jones said: “The managers can make substitutions but if the players aren’t ready and their attitude isn’t right and you haven’t managed them well and explained reasons why you’re doing things, you’re not going to get that kind of performance.

“Kazenga, Callum and Luke Bolton were ready for their work and as a manager that’s all you ask for, contribute to the team when needed and that’s exactly what the boys did.

“People see a full back coming on the pitch sometimes and they don’t think its a positive substitute, it was, because we defended with one less body at the back.

“It needs to be the attitude of the players needs to be correct as you can make all the subs in the world, you can make 10 subs and it won’t affect it.

“So their attitude and their understanding of their role, I see Luke speak to every single player as he comes on the pitch and lets them know what we’re doing, so we’re on the same page and we’re now adding things to our armoury as the season goes on.”