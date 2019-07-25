Jones prefers to look at team contribution against Maritimo

Hatters boss Graeme Jones was quick to praise Town’s team ethic after their 2-0 win against Maritimo on Wednesday afternoon.

Although substitutes Harry Cornick and Brenan Galloway took the plaudits, with Cornick scoring the first and then Galloway winning a penalty which James Collins dispatched.

Jones said: “I’m really satisfied.

It’s a big work contribution and if you think about Harry Cornick might take the plaudits, Brendan might take the plaudits, but the work before that, the contribution from the players who started the game, the contribution from players who came on and knew their roles, are the satisfying things.

“You can contribute for even three or four minutes a game, it can help you over the line, so I wouldn’t change anything that’s happened, and I’m really satisfied at this point.”

When asked about Cornick, who came on after an hour, and helped see Town take the upper hand out in Portugal, Jones continued: “James Collins and Craig McManaman get us to that point in the game.

“Maybe Maritimo aren’t as fresh, you use Harry’s pace, but tactically Harry was ready, that was the most important thing.

“He understood the role, I asked him to work hard on stopping the internal pass and he was perfect in that area.

“I know what Harry Cornick has got pace-wise, if we’re playing against a low block it’s going to be difficult for Harry to use his pace, so you have to select players according to their style wisely.

“The game burst open on 60 minutes and Harry was the reason for that.”

Meanwhile, when asked about Galloway, who replaced Dan Potts with 15 to go, Jones added: “Brendan’s got that pace, he has to cut back training a little bit.

“He’s always struggled with patellar tendinitis during pre-season,

even as a young man, since 2013-14.

“So it was the freshest I’ve seen him, we just cut his load back and I think it showed in his performance.

“He came on and was someone else who affected the game.”