Jones quashes reports over a move for Magpies defender

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has swiftly quashed any speculation surrounding a move for Notts County defender Matt Tootle in the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old, who signed for the Magpies in June 2016, has played 12 times this season, after being virtually ever present for the club as they reached the League Two play-offs last term.

Tootle was linked with a move to Kenilworth Road by the Plymouth Herald, who reported that the Pilgrims would face a battle with the Hatters and League One strugglers Bradford City for his signature.

However, when asked if this was true, Jones said: “No. It will take a special kind of player to come into our squad at the minute as the squad’s at such a good level, that we are in a very strong position.

“So anyone we bring in, and we’d like to add to the squad and like to improve the squad because every window we have improved the squad, we would like to improve it this window.

“The only thing is it’s getting harder to improve it, within budget.

“Yes we could go out and buy Neymar if we had 300 million and he fancied a role, but it’s getting more difficult to keep improving significantly.

“That shows that we’re doing good work and I’m very happy with that.

“But one, I wouldn’t name any names here now, but I can end speculation there, just in case, without being disrespectful to any club, but no.”