Jones questions whether late winner was a foul

Luton boss Graeme Jones felt that defender Matty Pearson had been fouled by Birmingham striker Lukas Jutkiewiecz for the striker’s winning goal this afternoon.

With eight minutes left, the Blues forward appeared to climb all over Town’s centre half to nod in from a corner, but official Dean Whitestone gave nothing, allowing City to triumph 2-1.

Jones said: “We’re in the ascendancy and there’s only one team winning the game.

“They tell me he’s got hands all over his back and he can’t jump, but if you were were talking about being Championship savvy, that’s what we’re talking about, that small detail there where you don’t get beat.”

There was also some controversy before the goal, with attacker Kazenga LuaLua appearing to be clipped as he went to clear the ball, with the hosts going on to win a corner from it.

Jones added: “I’ve heard it was a foul, but there was that much going on.

"If it’s a foul then it’s a dive so do something about it, you’re away from home, so we have to stand up for ourselves.”