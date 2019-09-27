Jones ready to manage expectations as he searches for his best Luton XI

Luton boss Graeme Jones is ready to manage expectations at Kenilworth Road this season as he still searches for his best 11.

The Hatters went into the recent international break in buoyant mood after three wins in a week, only to brought back down to earth with a bump, losing three in a row, conceding 10 goals in that time, scoring just three.

Jones hasn’t been worried by the recent downturn in form though, as he tries to work out just what Town's strongest side will be in the Championship this term.

He said: “We won three games in a week and everyone thought we were going to go up direct.

“I certainly didn’t, I know what my remit is at the club and think everyone would have settled for us being a Championship team again next season and that hasn’t changed.

“But I don’t want to look at it like that.

“I’m still in the process of getting our best 18 together, getting our best 11 together.

“We’ve played the same system all the way through, so there’s still lots of things I’d like to work at before that work in progress is at a point where I think, okay, we’ve maxed out here and I’m not at that point yet.

“The bit I struggle with is when we’re not competitive, so the last seven minutes (against Hull), I just can’t swallow that, my job is to make us competitive in every game."

Although Jones knows that most fans would be happy with a place in the second tier again next term, he isn't taking any notice of where Town are in the division, preferring to focus on their performance levels.

He continued: "I’m not even looking at sixth bottom, fifth bottom, fourth bottom, sixth top, I just want to be competitive.

"When you’re competitive in every game, and you’ve got a chance of winning, the rest will take care of itself.

“Apart from seven minutes against Hull and okay, I’ll accept the first 30 against QPR, but we did something about it, we’ve been in every single game.

“Forget the Leicester game, the Leicester game is gone, it’s Premier League, it’s gone.

“They’re outstanding, I’ve worked with some of those players, they’ve signed (Yuri) Tielemens for £40m, that’s it, the conversation should stop.

"But in that game I’ve taken things from it, I didn’t take loads from it, but I took something from it, which will hopefully help us going forward."

Looking back at the manner in which Town were outclassed 4-0 on the night, Jones felt that defensively, they deserved credit for being secure right up until Demarai Gray's opener just after the half hour mark.

He added: "There was positives in the game, certainly the first 30 minutes and how we dealt with that.

"Remember we got unpicked by a set-play, so Leicester with all their wealth and their ability, tried many, many things, but it was a basic set-play that we got unpicked with.

"It wasn’t anything from general play, so after that was a little bit different, but there was definitely things in there for me going forward."