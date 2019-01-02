Jones reflects on a 'decent point' against Barnsley

Hatters boss Nathan Jones was left to reflect on what he felt was a ‘decent point’ picked up during the 0-0 draw with Barnsley at Kenilworth Road yesterday.

Although the hosts were held to a first shut out in front of their own fans this season, Jones thought it was a fair outcome against a side who, like Luton, have serious aspirations of promotion.

He said: “They’re such an intense, physical side, the physicality they have, they’re the best in the league at that, in terms of the press, in terms of what they do.

"They’re very, very physical, and they can stop you playing and get in your face and they did that.

“I thought we started really well, the first 10 minutes we were excellent and a bit more and we might have nicked something.

“They probably had the best chance in terms of Cauley Woodrow and then we grew into the half.

“They tired a little bit and second half we edged it in terms of possession, in terms of the amount of corners we had.

“They were having to make big fouls to stop us getting through and that’s what they do, we knew that, we told the referee that, as they go and press you and they either win the ball or they take everything, and they stop your play.

“So it’s difficult to get any real fluency, but it’s a decent point as they’re a very good side with a big budget, who are fancied, one of the favourites, but we’ve shown that we are a very good side here.”

The Luton chief conceded that Barnsley had the better of proceedings at times, although knew Town could have won it, had Adam Davies not saved from both Alan McCormack, Elliot Lee and Danny Hylton.

He added: “It’s (McCormack’s shot) a real good opportunity and we’ve had quite a few second half as well.

“Maybe if we’d nicked it, it would have been harsh, but I thought it was a good game, a real good game.

“They’re a very good side, I felt they’ve been the best we’ve played this season, especially up there.

“They’re a side that are physical, they press, they work hard, and they can knock you off your stride if you’re not at it.

“They restricted our passing game, they really did, especially early on, as they had that energy.

“I thought on the balance of play it was probably a fair result.

“Overall we probably had slightly more chances, but you expect that being the home side and I think probably it’s a fair result and a good result as these are a good side.

“We’ve got to remember where we’ve come from. They were Championship last year, so this time last year we were two leagues apart, and now we’re six points above them, so we’ve come a long way.”